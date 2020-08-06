NEAV will own and manage all aspects of permitting, construction and assembly, deployment and on-going operations for the project

VolturnUS is UMaine's patented floating concrete hull technology that has been awarded 43 patents in the US and abroad. (Credit: University of Maine.)

Mitsubishi’s subsidiary Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables have collaborated with the University of Maine for the development of Maine floating offshore wind demonstration project.

A joint venture company between Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables, named New England Aqua Ventus (NEAV), will own and manage all aspects of permitting, construction and assembly, deployment and on-going operations for the project.

UMaine’s advanced structures and composites centre, which designed the VolturnUS hull technology, will continue to design and engineering, research and development and post-construction monitoring works on the project.

A single semisubmersible concrete floating platform which will support a commercial 10 to 12MW of wind turbine will be included in the project.

It will be installed in a state-designated area that is 3.2 km south of Monhegan Island and 22.5km from the Maine coast.

Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables will invest $100m in the project

According to the University of Maine, the project aims to evaluate the floating technology, monitor environmental factors, and develop practices for offshore wind to coexist with traditional marine activities.

Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables will jointly invest $100m to construct the project and help demonstrate the technology at full scale.

UMaine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center executive director Habib Dagher said: “Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables bring global expertise in offshore wind project development and construction, and we look forward to working with them to demonstrate UMaine’s floating hull technology in Maine waters.

“Our design is ideally suited for deepwater deployment anywhere and has the potential to play a significant role in global efforts to decrease dependence on fossil fuels.”

Furthermore, the project is estimated to result in over $150m of total economic output, apart from creating hundreds of Maine-based jobs during the construction period.