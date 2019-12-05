ITC Global focuses on connecting customers to the high-performing, reliable satellite communications network, and reinforces its connectivity service with customer support

Image: Diamond Offshore Drilling selects ITC Global. Photo: Courtesy of Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay.

ITC Global, a leading provider of satellite communications to remote and harsh environments, announced today that it has been selected by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. to deliver connectivity for corporate network, advanced client services and crew welfare applications on 10 rigs across its globally dispersed fleet of offshore drilling rigs. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a leading player in the oil and gas industry, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe.

The agreement will include services for rigs operating in locations across the globe. ITC Global will complete installation of new stabilized antenna systems onboard each rig to deliver high-speed data services. The custom connectivity solution includes very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology, along with long-term evolution (LTE) capabilities, allowing seamless transition between technologies as needed. This will enable the fleet to manage essential business communications across its corporate network, advanced client services and applications to enhance remote operability as Diamond seeks to maximize efficiencies across its global operations. Initial installations are currently underway and are expected to be completed by 2020.

“The organic synergies between our organizations create mutual success in striving towards digital transformation to enhance drilling operational efficiencies,” said Richard Elson, Vice President of Global Sales at ITC Global. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Diamond Offshore in supporting their expanded fleet requirements.”

In addition to the new stabilized antenna systems, each rig will also be equipped with crew welfare connectivity via ITC Global’s Crew LIVE solution, which now serves remote users at more than 70 customer sites around the world. Subsequent service updates since its launch have enabled better operational efficiency and an enriched user experience for remote staff and crews working offshore.

Source: Company Press Release