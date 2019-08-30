MHI Vestas has completed installing 31 turbines at the 269MW German offshore wind farm Deutsche Bucht

Image: MHI Vestas installing turbines at Deutsche Bucht. Photo: Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S.

The 269MW Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm, owned by Northland Power and located in the German North Sea, is nearing completion with the installation of 31 turbines.

The wind farm will be powered by 33 wind turbines and turbine-maker MHI Vestas announced that it has completed installing the 31st turbine. The final two turbines are scheduled to be installed at the site later this year, MHI Vestas stated.

The wind farm is located in the German North Sea in German Exclusive Economic Zone, 95km northwest of the island of Borkum. The 31 turbines at the wind farm were installed on monopile foundations at water depths of about 40m.

The final two turbines will be installed on mono bucket foundations.

Deutsche Bucht, spread across an area of 22.6km², is the second offshore wind farm for MHI Vestas in the German North Sea and is already supplying power, as the first turbines started generating energy from this July.

Deutsche Bucht can generate enough energy to power 328,000 German homes

Once the installation is completed, the 33 of V164-8.4 MW turbines will generate enough clean energy to power up to 328,000 German homes.

MHI Vestas chief operations officer Flemming Ougaard said: “We’re proud to have reached this milestone at Deutsche Bucht. The timely installation of these turbines is a testament to the installation team, our partners, and the collective expertise within this industry.”

In April, the offshore substation at the wind farm was installed. The substation will take the power generated from the turbines and will transform it from 33kV to 155kV to be transmitted to the onshore substation.

The offshore wind farm Deutsche Bucht is being built by the project company Northland Deutsche Bucht based in Hamburg, which is 100% owned by Canada-basedpower producer Northland Power

Established in 1987, Northland Power develops, builds, owns and operates power facilities generating clean and green energy from natural gas, solar and wind power.