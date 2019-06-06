Located in the German North Sea, the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm will be powered by 33 of MHI Vestas V164-8.4MW turbines

Image: MHI Vestas installs first turbine at Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S.

MHI Vestas has installed first turbine at Northland Power’s 269MW Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm in Germany.

To be located 95km northwest of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, the wind farm will be powered by 33 of MHI Vestas V164-8.4MW turbines.

Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm is Northland Power’s third offshore wind farm and includes a two-turbine pilot plan which will test the mono-bucket foundations. This is the first wind farm in the world, where the durability and viability of mono bucket foundation structures will be tested under commercial operating conditions, MHI Vestas stated.

MHI Vestas chief operations officer Flemming Ougaard said: “We are very pleased to see the first turbine successfully installed at Deutsche Bucht. The project is an important one for MHI Vestas and our partners, not only because of our growing experience in Germany, but also our contribution to the German energy transition.”

Deutsche Bucht will power 328,000 German households with clean energy

Once completed, the wind farm will generate enough electricity to be supplied to 328,000 German homes.

Few days ago, MHI Vestas handed over the 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm to the owner Ørsted, marking the official inauguration of the wind farm.

Turbine installation was completed last year, which also included installing the 100th V164 turbine by MHI Vestas.

The wind farm is powered by 56 of MHI Vestas’ V164-8.3 turbines and is located 57km off the coast of Lower Saxony. Each of the turbines is installed on suction bucket jacket foundations, whose installation was completed last year.

The clean energy generated from the wind farm will be sufficient to power more than 460,000 German households and will help Germany in realising its renewable energy transition.

Ørsted Germany managing director Volker Malmen said: “Offshore wind energy is a reliable cornerstone for a successful energy transition. With MHI Vestas’ 8.3 MW turbines for Borkum Riffgrund 2, we set a new milestone for offshore wind in Germany, by pioneering this technology in German waters.”