This decision is now expected to be announced on 1st July 2020

Delay to the decision on planning consent for Norfolk Vanguard. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

Commenting on the delay to the decision on planning consent for the Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm, Danielle Lane, UK Country Manager for Vattenfall, said:

“Norfolk Vanguard is one of the most innovative and ambitious offshore wind projects in the world. Yet this is now the second time it has suffered a delay, despite addressing all of the major concerns raised during the planning process. Coming so soon after the decision on Norfolk Boreas was pushed back until October, the offshore wind industry will be left wondering about the Government’s intentions for this sector.

“We’re in a race against time to reduce emissions and need to respond to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet crucial infrastructure decisions are being put on hold.

“While we appreciate the added difficulties posed by the current lockdown, some of the largest engineering projects ever built – capable of providing clean energy security and a vital economic boost to the UK – remain in limbo. For every day that goes by without a decision, there are consequences for the next phase of the project, so it’s vital that there are no further delays.”

Source: Company Press Release