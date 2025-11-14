DeepOcean will prepare suitable crossings for the new umbilical before proceeding with mechanical completion and commissioning tasks. Credit: DeepOcean.

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a contract from Equinor to undertake subsea construction as well as installation works for the Snorre export and import gas project (SNEIG), with offshore operations scheduled for 2026.

The SNEIG initiative forms part of the wider Snorre expansion project, which aims to extend the operational life of the Snorre oil and gas field beyond 2040.

The field area was discovered in 1979 and has been producing since 1992.

It is situated in the Tampen area of the northern North Sea, where water depths range between 300m and 350m.

As part of the contract, DeepOcean will be responsible for installing a subsea safety isolation valve and an umbilical, and completing tie-ins to the existing pipeline using connectors and tools sourced from the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) pool.

The contract also covers preparatory subsea work such as isolation pig tracking, removal of pipeline coatings and cutting operations.

Additionally, DeepOcean will prepare suitable crossings for the new umbilical before proceeding with mechanical completion and commissioning tasks.

DeepOcean European operation managing director Olaf Hansen said: “This is a complex subsea project that underlines Equinor’s dedication to responsible resource utilisation through life-of-field extensions.

“Through our in-depth knowledge of the specialised tooling from the PRSI pool, matched with our highly capable construction vessel fleet, I am confident that our skilled project team will ensure a safe and successful project execution in close cooperation with Equinor.”

Onshore engineering, procurement and project management are also included in the contract. Work will be coordinated from DeepOcean’s Norway office in Haugesund.

The offshore phase is set to take place during the summer of 2026, utilising a vessel from DeepOcean’s chartered fleet.

The company is owned by European investor Triton.

In May 2025, DeepOcean acquired 100% of the shares of Australian subsea services provider Shelf Subsea, allowing it to expand its presence into Australia, South East Asia and the Middle East.