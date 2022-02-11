Partnership will combine Solariant's U.S. development expertise with Daiwa's global infrastructure experience and financial resources

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure and Solariant Capital Form Partnership. (Credit: atimedia from Pixabay)

Solariant Capital, LLC (“Solariant”), a renewable energy investment and development company headquartered in Pasadena, California, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic co-development and co-investment partnership with Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (“DEI”), a subsidiary of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and a global energy and infrastructure investor.

The partnership will initially focus on developing Solariant’s portfolio of U.S. renewable energy projects and acquiring other development stage projects. The initial portfolio of projects is located across the Southeast and Southwest U.S. with over 1GWac of solar and 2.5GWh of BESS projects under development. Through the equity partnership, the companies are seeking to aggressively expand their U.S. renewable energy portfolio and accelerate development efforts. DEI is committed to supporting Solariant’s development efforts with its global development experiences and financial resources.

“With the current favorable environment for renewable energy in the U.S. driven by the recent administration’s aggressive climate goals and support from state and local governments, we believe this partnership is a great opportunity for DEI to expand our footprint into the U.S. market. Solariant Capital is a great partner and well-positioned to take advantage of the expanding renewable energy market in the U.S.,” commented Morimasa Matsuda, CEO of DEI.

Daniel Kim, Solariant Capital’s Managing Director, said, “We are excited to be working with Daiwa (DEI), a globally respected energy and infrastructure investment firm. This partnership will strengthen our position in the market and help us accelerate our goals to expand our operations across new markets.”

Source: Company Press Release