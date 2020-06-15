The facility receives about 11,000 litres of wastewater a second from 750,000 inhabitants, transported through 42km of tunnels from downtown Oslo

COWI secures two new framework agreements in Norway. (Credit: COWI.)

Danish consulting company, COWI has secured two new framework agreements for the Norway’s largest wastewater treatment plant, Vestfjorden Avløpsselskap (VEAS).

Located at Slemmestad in Asker municipality, about one hour outside Oslo, the VEAS treats 100-110 million m³ of wastewater in the region.

It receives approximately 11,000 litres of wastewater a second from about 750,000 inhabitants, transported through 42km of tunnels from downtown Oslo.

The second contract includes electrical installations and automation

COWI will be responsible for the construction of trades that include construction technology, fire safety, mechanical installations, outdoor environment, water, wastewater, stormwater, planning, environment, architecture and HSE under one agreement.

Additionally, the other contract is a separate framework agreement that includes electrical installations and automation.

Ole Tendal will be responsible for the building trades under the framework agreement along with COWI.

Ole Tendal said: “VEAS is very forward-thinking. They are leaders in technology and operation and put a lot of effort into innovation.

“Among other things, they have a brand new biogas plant for liquid biogas, which will offer renewable biofuel to the transportation sector.

“This customer wants to be an industry leader, and that makes them incredibly exciting to work with for us, as a consultant.”

VEAS, which is claimed to be the largest wastewater treatment plant in Norway, treats wastewater from the owner municipalities and Nesodden Municipality. It treats wastewater from Oslo, Bærum, Asker and Nesodden.

According to COWI, VEAS will invest in extensive plant rehabilitation and upgrade works over the next four to six years.

Additionally, the facility has VEAS signed two parallel framework agreements with COWI and Norconsult for the building trades, and with COWI and Afry for the automation and electrical installations.

In February this year, COWI was awarded a design of the electrical transmission infrastructure system for Atlantic Shores offshore wind project.