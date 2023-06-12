The project will be completed over 3 phases; the first phase commencing imminently involves the PCC Extension Cables Installation on the Gode Wind 3 substation

The Correll Group, Electrical Engineering Division has been successful in securing a contract with Prysmian Powerlink for the testing and terminations of the 66kV inter-array cables and platform topside cables on the GodeWind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farms.

The project will be completed over 3 phases; the first phase commencing imminently involves the PCC Extension Cables Installation on the Gode Wind 3 substation.

The second phase will be completed on the converter station by grid operator Tennet, to which Borkum Riffgrund 3 will be directly connected to.

The final stage, scheduled early 2024, involves the inter array, high voltage and fibre optic cable termination and testing works on the wind turbine generators, offshore sub and converter stations on both Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3.

Danish energy company Ørsted is the owner and developer of the projects.

The two wind farms will be developed 60km apart from each other in the German North Sea and close to Ørsted’s existing Borkum Riffgrund 1 & 2, and Gode Wind 1 & 2, which are among the biggest wind farms in Europe.

The wind farms will consist of 106 Siemens SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines and 1 offshore sub-station with a combined capacity of 1.14GW, enough clean energy to power nearly 1.2 million homes every year.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented; “This contract firmly establishes Correll Group as a leading service provider to the offshore renewable sector. By utilising an integrated team that combines cable-pull and termination & testing activities is a major step forward in improving offshore efficiencies, and it is immensely gratifying to know that our efforts have been recognised by Prysmian with this ‘repeat business’ contract award”.

Source: Company Press Release