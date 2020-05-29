Vestas to supply, install and commission 36 of its turbines for the wind farms in Vietnam, to be located in Quảng Trị Province

Vestas to supply wind turbines in Vietnam. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured an order to supply turbines for three wind farms in Vietnam totaling 144MW.

The three wind farms Lien Lap, Phong Huy, and Phong Nguyen will be located in Quảng Trị Province. Vestas has agreed to supply, transport, install and commission a total of 36 of its 36 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode.

The order has been placed by Power Construction Company No.1 (PCC1), a Vietnamese independent power producer and electrical infrastructure company, in partnership with Japanese renewable energy company Renova.

Vestas will use its synergies with other wind farms in the region, to optimise construction and maintenance work by sharing warehousing, installation equipment and manpower to ensure higher availability levels to the project.

Vestas’ 2020 order intake reaches 300MW in Vietnam

With the new order, Vestas takes its total order intake in the country to more than 300MW in 2020.

Earlier this month, the company secured an order to supply wind turbines for two wind farms in Vietnam totalling 64MW, from Huong Tan Wind Power and Tan Linh Wind Power.

The two wind farms will be located in the complex mountainous terrain in Quang Tri province.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “Vestas is excited to partner with PCC1 and RENOVA for these three wind farms, one of the largest projects in the country. The Feed-in-Tariff deadline in Vietnam is fast-approaching and our customers need a reliable partner to ensure that projects can be executed expertly, before the October 2021 deadline.

“With our long history in Vietnam and already staffed-up team in the country we are happy to be able to provide all the comfort that our customers need from contracting to project execution.”

For the order, Vestas has also agreed to provide 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service, designed to maximise energy production for the wind farm sites.

The projects are expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of next year.