Head office of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). (Credit: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it has retendered its Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Plant (SWRO) project using the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model.

The 120 million gallons per day (MIGD) project is claimed to be DEWAs first IWP model project.

The firm has used the IWP procurement model for the project after the success of the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park projects.

DEWA managing director and CEO HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “The project supports the vision of the wise leadership, to promote sustainable development.

“We are building production plants based on Reverse Osmosis (RO) which requires less energy than the Multi-stage Flash Distillation (MSF) based plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination .DEWA aims to produce 100% of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat.”

Scheduled to be operational in August 2023, the Hassyan desalination facility will use the latest technologies to support the firm’s water network to ensure sustainable water supply.

Al Tayer added: “The project is part of DEWA’s strategy to increase the water desalination capacity in Dubai.

“DEWA is currently desalinating water through the joint production of energy and water using efficient MSF distillation technology, which depends on waste heat created by the production of electricity for water desalination.

“DEWA also uses RO to desalinate water, a proven technology that is also used around the world, to absorb a considerable amount of generated power by clean energy.”

In April this year, DEWA signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with ACWA Power for the 900MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park.