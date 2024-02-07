According to the terms of the PPA, Equinix will offtake 20% clean energy and green certificates produced by the first stage of the project, dubbed Golden Plains Wind Farm – East, which is being constructed near Rokewood, 60km northwest of Geelong

TagEnergy, Equinix sign PPA for the 756MW stage one of the 1.3GW Golden Plains wind farm. (Credit: Enrique from Pixabay)

Renewable energy company TagEnergy has inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) with digital infrastructure company Equinix for the 756MW stage one of the 1.3GW Golden Plains wind farm in Victoria, Australia.

According to the terms of the PPA, Equinix will offtake 20% clean energy and green certificates (LGCs) generated by the first stage of the project, dubbed Golden Plains Wind Farm – East.

Stage one of the Australian onshore wind project entails an investment of A$2bn ($1.31bn).

The agreement with Equinix raises the total contracted volume on the under-construction wind project to 60%.

It follows the PPA signed by TagEnergy with Australian electricity generation company Snowy Hydro in August 2023. Snowy Hydro agreed to obtain 40% of the energy and LGCs from the Golden Plains Wind Farm – East.

The PPA with Equinix is expected to become operational on 1 January 2029.

TagEnergy anticipates the Golden Plains Wind Farm – East project to start producing renewable energy in Q1 2025.

Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said: “This first PPA in Asia-Pacific is a huge milestone for Equinix. It underscores our long-standing commitment to actively and meaningfully achieve Equinix’s global sustainability targets to drive positive change and foster a more sustainable future for data centres.

“Equally as important, we are helping our customers and partners in Australia meet their sustainability goals for their deployments in our IBX data centres across the country.”

The Golden Plains project, which is being constructed near Rokewood, 60km northwest of Geelong, includes a 300MW battery storage facility.

Following the completion of stages one and two, the onshore wind project is expected to produce more than 4,000GWh of clean energy per annum. This will meet the electricity needs of over 765,000 households.

TagEnergy started construction on the Golden Plains Wind Farm – East in April 2023. The first stage is currently owned by Ingka Group (15%) and TagEnergy (85%).

TagEnergy Australia managing partner Andrew Riggs said: “We’re proud to enter Golden Plains’ second, significant PPA with Equinix.

“We look forward to supporting them to meet their global 100% renewables target, as we work to drive the energy transition and ensure energy security for future generations.”