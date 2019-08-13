The $620 million project signifies Clough USA’s first major contract award following the acquisition in February of an EPC business in the US

Image: Clough USA announces award of petrochemical EPC project in US. Photo: courtesy of Clough.

Clough USA is pleased to announce it has secured a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) for a confidential Petrochemical EPC project in the US market. Full Notice to Proceed is expected to be released in October this year.

This US$620 million project signifies Clough USA’s first major contract award following the acquisition in February of an EPC business in the USA and underlines the successful establishment of Clough in North America.

Clough is an engineering and construction company currently celebrating its 100th year of operation. Clough is specialised in successfully delivering challenging projects for the energy industry around the world and now provides North American clients a comprehensive range of project delivery solutions from fully integrated EPC to design and construct, and construct/commissioning-only.

Source: Company Press Release