Evoqua is expected to supply its anaerobic digestion and water treatment technology for CleanBay’s Westover bio-refinery in Maryland

The Westover facility is expected to produced renewable natural gas and renewable energy. (Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay)

CleanBay Renewables, a company producing renewable natural gas, has appointed Evoqua Water Technologies, a water treatment solutions provider, as a key partner for its Westover, Maryland-based bio-refinery.

The two companies are currently in negotiations regarding the supply of anaerobic digestion and water treatment technology for CleanBay’s Westover facility.

The Westover facility is expected to produced renewable natural gas and renewable energy, by recycling over 150,000 tons of chicken litter annually.

Evoqua said that CleanBay has selected the company to negotiate an agreement to provide long-term operations and maintenance services at its Westover facility.

CleanBay Renewables executive chairman Thomas Spangler said: “After an exhaustive market assessment, Evoqua has proven to be the best solution to help us meet our environmental and economic goals. The expertise they’ve acquired from over 100 years in the water industry made our selection an easy one.

“We look forward to working together to provide the Delmarva community with renewable natural gas and organic fertilizer they can count on, as well as offer a solution to the poultry industry that contributes toward the environmental sustainability objectives they’ve been working so hard to achieve.”

Evoqua completed over 200,000 installations across the world

The water treatment solutions provider has completed more than 200,000 installations worldwide, with over 2,500 anaerobic digesters in North America.

Evoqua integrated solutions & services executive vice president Rodney Aulick said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide our breadth of experience in water treatment and anaerobic digestion to help CleanBay meet their sustainability goals.

“Through this partnership we will not only create renewable energy and organic fertilizer, but we will also take CleanBay’s sustainability one step further by applying our zero-liquid discharge approach.”

