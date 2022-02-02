The first phase of the project consists of wind and solar energy facilities with 1.7GW of total capacity and a 500MW electrolyser

Project Catalina is aimed at developing 5GW of combined wind and solar in Aragon, Spain. (Credit: ELG21 from Pixabay)

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has partnered with Enagás, Naturgy, Fertiberia and Vestas to develop the first phase of Project Catalina, a renewable energy and green hydrogen project in Spain.

The first phase of the project consists of wind and solar energy facilities with 1.7GW of total capacity and a 500MW electrolyser that will produce more than 40,000t of green hydrogen per year.

Project Catalina is aimed at developing 5GW of combined wind and solar in Aragon, Spain and produce green hydrogen through a 2GW electrolyser.

Upon the commencement of full operations, the project is expected to produce enough green hydrogen to supply 30% of Spain’s current hydrogen demand.

It will also help in the reduction of emissions of 2.5 million tonnes per year.

Enagás CEO Marcelino Oreja said: “This Project to develop green hydrogen in Spain is the result of a common understanding of these international sector leading partners.

“It reflects our aim to contribute to decarbonization, in a way that is compatible with promoting a competitive industry and job creation, as well as extending the energy transition to all territories, leaving no one behind.”

Currently, Catalina Phase I is in an advanced development stage and is expected to be fully developed in less than two years.

Construction on the first phase is expected to begin at the end of 2023.

The project will connect Aragón and Valencia through a pipeline transporting green hydrogen to supply a newly built, green ammonia plant with annual capacity of 200,000 tonnes.

Catalina Phase I is expected to create up to 5,000 jobs during the construction and installation phase. It will also help in bringing emissions reductions of one million tonnes of CO2 per year.

CIP partner Søren Toftgard said: “I am very proud to announce Project Catalina, a pioneering initiative in Europe for the large-scale production of green hydrogen and green ammonia. Spain, and in particular Aragon, offers good conditions for the development of this technology due to its excellent solar and wind resource, the political backing as well as the proximity to demand centers.

“We look forward to continue working with our partners to bring this project to life”.