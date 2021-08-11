Equipped with GE’s HA technology, the CHP plant generates enough electricity to power nearly 600,000 Taiwanese homes

Chia Hui CHP plant adds 535MW capacity to Taiwanese national grid. (Credit: Chia Hui Corporation)

Chia Hui Power has started commercial operations of the 535MW Chia Hui combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Chaiyi County in Taiwan.

The CHP plant, which uses GE’s HA technology, produces enough electricity to power nearly 600,000 Taiwanese homes, apart from supplying steam for district heating for the residents of the Chiayi province.

The company was responsible for providing a HA-powered turnkey combined cycle plant to Chia Hui Power. It covers the full plant lifecycle, which includes power generation equipment, analytics and controls software, as well as service agreements.

According to GE, the Chia Hui CHP will help in supporting Taiwan’s Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA) energy policy, which is targeting an increase of 50% in the gas-fired power ratio by the year 2025.

Chia Hui Power general manager Kent Chen said: “The growth of gas power generation plays a critical role in facilitating Taiwan’s transition to a lower carbon future and supporting the reliable, affordable growth of sustainable energy.

“Chia Hui plant, powered by GE’s advanced HA technology, will help support our commitment to Taiwan’s mission to increase natural gas to 50% of the energy mix, while increasing Taiwan’s power reserve to proactively support our growing population”.

The power plant located in Minxiong Township features a single generating block equipped with a 7HA.02 gas turbine from GE for powering an H65 generator. It also has an STF-A650 steam turbine that powers an H33 generator, and a heat recovery steam generator (HRSG).

GE manufactured, delivered, and installed the equipment for the Chia Hui CHP on a turnkey basis, and will offer maintenance services for 10 years.

The company said that the overall performance of the plant will be monitored and improved with the integrated Mark VIe Distributed Control System (DCS) software solution.

GE gas power president and CEO Ramesh Singaram said: “GE’s H-class power plants deliver flexible, efficient and reliable power to millions of people around the world and we are delighted to deliver our advanced technology, digital solutions, and services to Chia Hui Power Corporation to provide more efficient electricity to the Chiayi province and support the Taiwanese government’s goals.”