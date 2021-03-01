The Alen project is expected to generate 200-300MMcfe/d in natural gas sales

The Alen gas monetisation project comprises a 70km pipeline. (Credit: QR9iudjz0 from FreeImages)

Chevron has announced the production of first gas from the $330m Alen gas monetisation project, offshore Equatorial Guinea (EG).

Noble Energy, which is currently owned by Chevron, had sanctioned the project in April 2019. The company is partnered in the Alen field by Glencore, GEPetrol, Atlas, and Gunvor.

The Alen gas monetisation project comprises a 70km pipeline that holds the capacity to transport 950 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) from the Alen field. The field is located in the Douala Basin.

The gas produced from the field is processed via onshore existing facilities to maximise development of current and future regional gas resources, said Chevron.

The facilities include Alba Plant’s liquefied petroleum gas processing plant and EG LNG’s liquefied natural gas production facility (EG LNG), both located at Punta Europa in Bioko Island. Both the facilities are operated by Marathon Oil.

Noble Energy EG vice president and country manager Gene Kornegay said: “As a company, we are proud to be a strategic partner in this joint effort, and we look forward to continue contributing to the economic and social development of the country.”

The Alen gas monetisation project has been seen as the first step for developing an offshore natural gas hub in Equatorial Guinea. It is expected to unlock the potential for monetisation of additional discovered resources in the future by leveraging existing infrastructure.

Noble Energy claims to have discovered three trillion cubic feet of gross natural gas resources in the Douala Basin.

The Alen gas and condensate field is mainly located in Block O (95%) and is partly contained in Block I (5%).

Noble Energy has an operating stake of around 45% working interest in the field. The company also has a 28% stake in the Alba Plant.

Originally, the Alen field started operation in 2013 after its development as a condensate production and natural gas recycling project. The project saw an investment of $1.37bn.

The natural gas sales generated from the Alen gas monetisation project are expected to be 200-300 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (MMcfe/d).