Sukari underground operation. (Credit: Centamin)

Centamin announced that the expansion of underground operations at its Sukari gold mine has the potential to increase its ore mining rates by 31%, based on an independent option study.

Australia-based mining consultant company Entech has conducted the option study.

The study assessed cut-off grade analysis, geotechnical risk analysis, orebody geometry, and mining methods, along with existing infrastructure and fleet capacity requirements.

According to the study, Sukari’s capacity can be increased to 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), from the current life of mine average of 1.1Mtpa.

The increased ore mining rates can be achieved as the optimal trade-off between expansion, cost, and risk, without needing any material change to the mining method, said the company.

Centamin CEO Martin Horgan said: “Expansion of the Sukari underground mining capacity is a significant step towards delivering on our commitment to consistently produce 500,000 ounces per annum from the Sukari Gold Mine.

“The ability to expand the underground is a result of our transformed approach to mineral resource management which delivered a doubling of the underground reserve in 2021, coupled with the productivity and cost benefits that are being realised following the transition to owner mining.

“The expansion option that we are taking forward to the next phase of mine planning offers both low capital intensity and a lower level of execution risk.”

Centamin plans to fully engineer and schedule the expansion of the operation in the first half of 2023, to reach the expanded output by 2025.

The company intends to expand the operation using portals into the open pit to significantly reduce haulage distances and improve productivity.

The approach is expected to enable the trucking fleet requirement to remain reasonably consistent, even as mining continues to depth, and from a safety perspective.

The expansion would require $25m to $35m of additional capital, primarily spent on ventilation upgrades, underground development, and additional fleet items.