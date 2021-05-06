The CARDS AI study has resulted in the definition of a total of 24 high-probability base and precious metal targets at Kjøli

Copper-zinc targets identified from CARDS AI analysis at Kjøli. (Credit: CNW Group/Capella Minerals Limited)

Capella Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CMIL) (FRA: N7D2) (the “Company” or “Capella”) is pleased to report the results of the CARDS Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Data Mining analysis undertaken by Windfall Geotek (TSXV:WIN;OTCQB:WINKF; FRA:L7C2)(“Windfall”) on the Company’s 100% owned Kjøli high-grade massive sulfide (“VMS”) project in central Norway. Kjøli is a 150 square kilometre brownfields/greenfields exploration project located within the northern extension of the past-producing Røros copper mining district.

The CARDS AI study has resulted in the definition of a total of 24 high-probability base and precious metal targets at Kjøli: 13 copper-zinc targets with signatures of high-grade copper-rich VMS deposits. 11 gold-silver targets, the bulk of which either fully or partially overlap the 13 defined copper-zinc targets.

Significant potential has been identified for the discovery of copper-rich VMS deposits immediately adjacent to, and to the north-east of, the former Kjøli copper mine.

The CARDS AI analysis has confirmed Capella’s strategy of focusing exploration efforts on the main prospective horizon which hosts the former Kjøli and Killingdal copper mines.

Eric Roth, Capella’s President and CEO, commented today: “I am very pleased to be reporting today the results of the CARDS AI analysis for our Kjøli high-grade copper project, with the clear definition of 13 priority copper-zinc targets along the main prospective horizon. The results of this work mean that our exploration activities can now be focused on the approximately 10 square kilometers of target areas with the highest potential for discovery. I look forward to keeping the market informed as we complete our target generation activities and move our priority targets forward to drill testing.”

CARDS AI Methodology

The CARDS AI analysis utilized algorithms to create a new signature based on known high-grade copper-rich VMS occurrences at Kjøli (using all available geological, geochemical, and high-resolution geophysical and topographic data) and scoring this “mineralization footprint” to find other similar sectors within the project area. The so-called training (or calibration) points derived from the known VMS occurrences led to the identification of a total of 13 distinct target areas within the existing Kjøli property with a high-similarity for the discovery of copper-zinc mineralization, together with a further 11 target areas with gold-silver potential. The minimum thresholds used to define new target areas at Kjøli were expected minimum grades of 1% Cu and 0.5% Zn for copper-zinc targets, and 0.2 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag for gold-silver targets.

Near-Term Exploration Program

Capella’s immediate exploration program at Kjøli will focus on the evaluation of the 13 target areas which have been defined through the CARDS AI analysis, in particularly the series of large (up to 1km in length each) anomalies defined immediately adjacent to, and along strike to the NE of, the former Kjøli copper mine. Drill testing of the highest priority targets will be initiated as soon as the target generation activities have been completed and drill permits granted.

Source: Company Press Release