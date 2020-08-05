The project is located on an 11-hectare area next to the highway A20 Groß Siemz, near the city Schönberg in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Canadian Solar starts construction of Solar Plant. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Canadian Solar announced it commenced the construction of the 10 MWp Groß Siemz solar power plant in Germany.

The project is located on an 11-hectare area next to the highway A20 Groß Siemz, near the city Schönberg in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Northern Germany. Canadian Solar is the turnkey solutions provider for the PV plant, responsible for most of the project execution including the design, engineering, procurement and construction, and will be powering the solar plant with over 22,900 pieces of Canadian Solar high-efficiency mono-PERC modules. GS Solar GmbH & Co. KG, the customer and project owner, will connect the plant to the grid in October 2020 and Canadian Solar will provide the operations & maintenance (“O&M”) services.

Once operational, the PV plant will generate approximately 10 GWh of clean and reliable solar energy annually, enough to meet the needs of over 3,000 households. Through the project lifetime, it is expected to displace approximately 90,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “As a top-tier solar module brand and global project developer with strong technical and financing capabilities, providing turnkey solutions and O&M services is a natural extension of Canadian Solar’s unique value proposition. We now have more than 3 GW of operational or contracted O&M agreements across the world. We are proud to share our extensive expertise in the solar industry and to provide one-stop-shop solutions to our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release