Canada-based solar PV modules manufacturer Canadian Solar has secured two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a combined capacity of 190.5MW in the seventh federal auction conducted in Brazil.

The two projects include the 152.4MW Gameleira project located in the State of Ceará and the 38.1MWp Luiz Gonzaga Project in the State of Pernambuco, which will be built by Canadian Solar.

Constructions on the two projects are expected to begin in third quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022 respectively, and are estimated to reach commercial operation before January 2023.

The company secured the two solar projects in the A-6 auction conducted in Brazil, in which the government awarded a total of 2,979MW of power projects, of which 530MW were from solar.

Upon completion, the two solar power plants will generate about 433GWh of electricity yearly, of which 30% will be purchased by a pool of distribution companies under 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs), at an average price of 84.38 BRL/MWh, or around $22.32/MWh.

The remaining energy will be purchased under long-term private PPAs that are currently being negotiated.

Canadian Sola CEO and chairman Shawn Qu said: “We are proud to be the only company that has been successful in winning projects in all seven federal energy auctions held to date in Brazil.

“This auction win further strengthens our leading position in the Brazilian solar market where we have been awarded accumulatively around 1.6 GWp of PPAs.”

Canadian Solar secured 30MW project in Japanese auction in October

In October, the company secured a 30MW project in the fourth solar auction conducted in Japan.

Located in Maniwa City within Okayama prefecture, the project is expected to be operational by 2024. It will feature modules supplied by Canadian Solar.

The company was also selected for the construction of three solar projects totaling 393.7MW in Brazil in two Private Corporate Auctions that could generate 878GWh of clean energy annually.