Solarcentury has contracted Canadian solar to install solar modules for Cabrera and Talayuela Solar projects in Spain

Image: Canadian Solar has signed a module contract with Solarcentury to supply 500MW modules. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Canadian Solar has signed a module contract with Solarcentury, an international solar power company, to supply 500MW modules for Cabrera and Talayuela Solar projects in Spain.

The Cabrera project is expected to have an output capacity of 200MW, while Talayuela Solar project will have a power generating capacity of 300MW.

Solarcentury global operations director Steven Taylor said: “Solarcentury’s purpose is to make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate chaos. Due to the sheer quantity of renewable electricity these subsidy-free projects will generate, they are a highly significant milestone in realizing our vision.

“With Canadian Solar we have a bankable and industry-proven partner with high quality standards, which is essential for all our solar projects be they large or small.”

Cabrera solar project details

The Cabrera project is planned to be constructed in Alcalá de Guadaira, located approximately 17km southeast of Seville, Spain. The construction is expected to start in the summer of 2019 and to be connected to the grid in 2020.

Canadian Solar said that once operational, the Cabrera plant would produce adequate electricity to power 105,000 households in the region.

Talayuela Solar project details

The Talayuela Solar project is planned to be constructed in the Extremadura region of Talayuela in Spain. The construction is expected to start later in 2019 and connected to the grid in 2020.

The facility is expected to be one of the largest solar power plants in Europe, and provides enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 150,000 homes.

Canadian Solar chairman Shawn Qu said: “We are very proud to partner with Solarcentury in one of the largest solar power projects in Europe, which is set to be built without subsidy in the country. This partnership further expands our presence and competitive position in this region.”

Canadian Solar is expected to use a total of approximately 1.4 million of its high efficiency CS3U-P KuMax modules for both the projects.