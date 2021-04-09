The Company has retained Golder, a member of WSP, and Wood Canada Limited to initiate environmental data collection required for the ESIA

Canada Nickel initiates the environmental and social impact assessment of the Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (“Canada Nickel” or “the Company”) (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for its Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide project.

“Canada Nickel is rapidly advancing the development of the Crawford mine to deliver NetZero Nickel and Cobalt products in a sustainable, environmentally responsible way. We will be announcing results from our Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) shortly and expect the feasibility study to be completed by year-end, therefore we want to begin this critical ESIA work as quickly as possible,” said Mark Selby, Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel. “Initiating environmental data acquisition and our social engagement process at this early stage sends a clear signal of the importance that the company places in reducing its environmental footprint and building meaningful and lasting relationships with all project stakeholders. As we have in each dimension of the project, we are working with industry leaders Golder and Wood who have a proven track record of successful project delivery in this region.”

The Company has retained Golder, a member of WSP, and Wood Canada Limited to initiate environmental data collection required for the ESIA. Canada Nickel has also hired Transfer Environment and Society (TES), a consulting firm specialized in community engagement, to support the company in designing and implementing a rigorous community consultation process.

Both Wood and Golder have an extensive track record in successfully supporting environmental permitting of mining projects in Northern Ontario. Wood has been involved in the environmental approval process of the Borden Gold Mine, Detour Lake Mine and Rainy River Gold Mine among others, while Golder have been involved in numerous mine expansion and approvals projects in Northeastern Ontario, including the permitting and environmental data acquisition for the Bradshaw Project and the Magino Project. Both firms were involved in recently permitted Côté Gold Mine. Detour Lake Mine and Côté Gold Mine are both located within 175 kilometers of Timmins and are of a comparable operating scale currently being contemplated for Crawford. As part of the Crawford’s project team, Wood will be responsible for biophysical data collection such as hydrological studies and terrestrial and aquatic habitat characterization. Golder will support Canada Nickel in designing and implementing the hydrogeological and the environmental geochemistry programs.

Canada Nickel is fully committed to developing Crawford in collaboration with local and regional stakeholders. The company enlisted the services of TES, a pioneer company in the field of social acceptability of major projects, to support the company to achieve the highest standards from a stakeholder’s engagement perspective. TES successfully supported the Dumont Nickel Project in implementing a community consultation and engagement process still considered as the benchmark in the industry.

Source: Company Press Release