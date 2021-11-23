Acquisition of 13 additional target properties consolidates district scale potential

Canada Nickel expands Timmins nickel district - acquires 13 additional highly prospective nickel properties in Timmins region. (Credit: Marcin Lewicki from Pixabay)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (“Canada Nickel” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that the Company has concluded 18 separate transactions resulting in the outright acquisition or earn-in to 13 additional target properties within a radius of 95 km of the Company’s flagship Crawford Nickel-Sulfide Project, consolidating Canada Nickel’s position in the Timmins area.

Each of the additional properties contains one or more ultramafic targets based on combinations of historical geophysical work and drilling over the past 65 years. See transaction summary at the end of the release for a summary of the acquisition terms.

“The acquisition of these highly prospective target properties represents a transformational milestone for Canada Nickel, on par with the initial discovery of our flagship property, Crawford. The consolidation of these properties underscores our strong belief in the district-scale potential of the Timmins region and in our journey to become a leader of the Next Generation of Nickel Supply – large, scalable, low carbon nickel supply,” said Mark Selby, Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. “These properties have combined target structures 40 times the scale of the structure which hosts our current Crawford Main Zone resource (contained nickel of 1.56 million tonnes M&I + 0.76 million tonnes inferred2), and like Crawford, all these target structures are near excellent infrastructure. Each target has had some amount of historical work, and in some cases, much more than Crawford did initially, confirming these targets contain the same serpentinized dunite and/or peridotite that hosts Crawford mineralization and, as our last release reported, has the potential to permanently sequester CO2.”

Source: Company Press Release