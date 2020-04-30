Since it began work at West Valley, CHBWV has removed seven of the nine facilities surrounding the Main Plant Process Building and has completed 98% of the deactivation work required before it can be demolished

The West Valley Demonstration Project core processing facility. (Credit: Antepenultimate/Wikipedia.org)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that the U.S Department of Energy (DOE) has extended CH2M Hill BWXT West Valley, LLC’s (CHBWV) cleanup contract at the West Valley Demonstration Project in New York State by an additional 39 months to June 2023. The purpose of the $243 million extension is to enable CHBWV to safely and efficiently complete deactivation, demolition and removal of the Main Plant Process Building, which was the only commercially operated nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in the United States, as well as other facility disposition activities.

“BWXT has successfully partnered with Jacobs and the DOE’s Office of Environmental Management at West Valley since the contract was awarded in 2011,” said Ken Camplin, president of BWXT’s Nuclear Services Group, Inc. “We appreciate that the DOE has recognized our performance at the site, and we remain committed to utilizing our nuclear operations and environmental expertise in fulfilling the cleanup mission on the project.”

Since it began work at West Valley, CHBWV has removed seven of the nine facilities surrounding the Main Plant Process Building and has completed 98% of the deactivation work required before it can be demolished. Significant infrastructure improvements have also been completed to support the current and future cleanup efforts at the site.

Source: Company Press Release