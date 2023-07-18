The contract includes, but is not limited to, demolition and disposal of facilities, process equipment, related process buildings and other ancillary facilities

Fluor team awarded DOE Portsmouth gaseous diffusion plant decontamination and decommissioning contract. (Credit: Business Wire)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected Southern Ohio Cleanup Company, LLC, a joint venture led by Amentum with Fluor and Cavendish Nuclear USA, to execute the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant Decontamination and Decommissioning Contract in Piketon, Ohio. The single award Master Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract under the End State Contracting Model has an estimated value of $5.87 billion, over a 10-year ordering period, and performance of task orders issued up to an additional five years. Fluor will book its initial annual portion of the contract in the third quarter of 2023.

The contract includes, but is not limited to, demolition and disposal of facilities, process equipment, related process buildings and other ancillary facilities. The contract also includes remediation of contaminated soils and groundwater, and disposition of uranium material.

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC. has managed the decontamination and decommissioning work at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant since March 2011.

“Fluor and our partners have an unsurpassed performance record of delivering on important decontamination and decommissioning work across the Department of Energy complex,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “We have worked at the Portsmouth site and have been involved in the community for the past 12 years—we know the importance of staying local. We are proud that this contract includes local small business partners who are committed to building an environmentally and economically sustainable future for southern Ohio. We look forward to maintaining our momentum and working collaboratively with the DOE, regulators, stakeholders and the community.”

The DOE Portsmouth site is a 3,700-acre federal reservation located in southern Ohio. It was built in the early 1950s by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission as part of the nation’s nuclear weapons complex, producing enriched uranium from 1954 until 2001.

