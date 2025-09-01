BW Offshore chosen for FPSO role in Canada’s Bay du Nord project. Credit: Sad Agus/Shutterstock.com.

BW Offshore has been designated as the preferred bidder for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for Equinor Canada’s Bay du Nord project, deepwater oil initiative in Canada.

Situated offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, the Bay du Nord project is operated by Equinor in partnership with BP. It is expected to yield approximately 400 million barrels of recoverable light crude during its initial phase.

The head of agreement (HoA) signed between BW Offshore and Equinor outlines the progression of technical and commercial dialogues concerning the FPSO. This agreement involves advancing the design through front end engineering design (FEED) work, ensuring a cost-effective and efficient solution.

The FPSO will be designed to withstand sub-Arctic conditions, facilitating production of up to 160,000 barrels per day, with features like a disconnectable turret system and extensive winterisation.

Additionally, the unit will incorporate emission reduction technologies such as high-efficiency power generation and heat recovery systems. Provisions for future tiebacks are included to enhance long-term economic viability.

Following the completion of pre-FEED activities in mid-September, BW Offshore and Equinor will enter a bridging phase in early 2026 to prepare for FEED, contingent on approvals from Equinor and BP.

As part of this preparation, BW Offshore plans to establish a local office in Newfoundland during this phase. This initiative aligns with BW Offshore’s strategy to provide high-performance offshore solutions that adapt to evolving energy scenarios.

BW Offshore CEO Marco Beenen said: “We are honoured to have been selected by Equinor, which shows confidence placed in BW Offshore’s capabilities to support such a pioneering Canadian project.

“This HoA follows a constructive and close dialogue with Equinor since late 2023 and highlights our commitment to bringing substantial value to the Bay du Nord project.

“It affirms BW Offshore’s commitment to continue work with Equinor to develop a fit-for-purpose and cost-attractive solution where safety, human rights and search for local value creation come first during all phases of the project and operations.”

The Bay du Nord project includes several oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, approximately 500km northeast of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Initial discoveries were made in 2013, followed by additional finds in 2014, 2016, and 2020. The field resides in water depths ranging from approximately 650 to 1,170m.

In May 2023, Equinor and BP postponed the Bay du Nord development by up to three years due to changing market conditions and increased costs. This delay was aimed to optimise project strategies while continuing collaboration with partners and stakeholders to improve overall competitiveness.