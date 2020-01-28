The Kangerluarsuk zinc-lead-silver project is located within a major Palaeoproterozoic sedimentary basin, dubbed Karrat Group, with profuse Zn-Pb-Ag showings

Bluejay Mining secures new exploration licence at Kangerluarsuk project. (Credit: Pixabay/Khusen Rustamov)

UK-based mining firm Bluejay has secured a new mineral exploration licence for the area surrounding its existing Kangerluarsuk zinc-lead-silver project, located in central west Greenland.

Bluejay is planning to start a maiden drill programme at the project later in 2020, which will be the first drill testing at Kangerluarsuk, along with additional exploration activity, planned for its 2020 field season.

Bluejay Mining CEO Roderick McIllree said: “We are delighted to have been granted this new Licence area at Kangerluarsuk. Our decision to increase our land holding by over five-fold is testament to our confidence in the Licence’s prospectivity. With this in mind we are excited to commence our 2020 field season.

“This includes a relatively low-cost maiden drilling campaign which will target known zinc, silver, lead, silver and copper occurrences that have correlations with the neighbouring former Black Angel zinc-lead-silver mine.”

The Kangerluarsuk Zinc-Lead-Silver project details

The Kangerluarsuk zinc-lead-silver project is located within a major Palaeoproterozoic sedimentary basin, dubbed Karrat Group, with profuse Zn-Pb-Ag (± Cu) prospects.

Bluejay said that it has filed an application for an additional mineral exploration licence at Kangerluarsuk, in October 2019, and Greenland’s Mineral Licence and Safety Authority (MLSA) has granted the new licence that surrounds the company’s existing 106km2 licence.

The first phase of the reconnaissance and sampling programme at the new Licence area will start in summer 2020. The new license is said to provide a buffer around the existing project, ensuring the security and integrity of the project for the maiden drilling planned in summer of 2020.

New mineral exploration licence covering 586km2 area will expand the Kangerluarsuk to 692km2, and is expected to incorporate most prospective ground for undiscovered zinc-lead-silver-copper deposits.

McIllree added: “We look forward to updating shareholders in due course on developments relating to the upcoming summer work programme, as well as at our advanced Dundas Ilmenite Project and the Disko – Nussuaq Project, as we prepare for a highly active 2020.”