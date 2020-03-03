The programme will comprise of a total of nearly 100 holes in two high-priority exploration target areas, Ivana Central and Ivana North

Blue Sky Uranium launches RC drilling programme at Amarillo Grande project. (Credit: Pixabay/Khusen Rustamov)

Blue Sky Uranium has launched a 4,500m reverse circulation drilling exploration programme at its Amarillo Grande uranium-vanadium project in Argentina.

Located in the Rio Negro province, the project is 100% owned by Blue Sky.

The programme will comprise of a total of nearly 100 holes in two high-priority exploration target areas, Ivana Central and Ivana North, which is situated 10 and 20km north of the firm’s Ivana deposit.

The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the project and the first part of the district for which both a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment have been completed.

Blue Sky president & CEO Nikolaos Cacos said: “We have successfully leveraged the knowledge we gained in defining the Ivana deposit into an exploration toolbox that has helped us delineate these new target areas.

“This new drilling programme marks an exciting step forward in the potential expansion from a single deposit at Ivana to a multi-deposit uranium district along the 140-kilometre-long trend within the Amarillo Grande Project.”

The previous programmes had indicated a positive geological environment, with high induced polarisation (IP) anomalies and uranium-vanadium mineralisation observed, including 1.40% U3O8 over 1.10m in pit samples.

Details of reverse circulation drilling exploration programme

Blue Sky stated that each of the Ivana Central and Ivana North targets will cover a large area of nearly 4 to 7km. The drilling programme was planned with several objectives and the flexibility to modify the initial drilling plan and schedule based on results.

Following this initiative, the programme will proceed with a 1,500m initial phase for each of Ivana Central and Ivana North.

Later, a 1,500m drill programme will be designed to follow-up the best results at both targets with more detailed drilling.

The drilling programme will be carried out employing a FlexiROC D65 drill rig from Atlas Copco, an ore-control track-mounted rig adapted to reverse circulation and fitted with a triple cyclone to lessen the dust loss during sampling.