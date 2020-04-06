Bladt will be responsible for the supply of 39 monopiles, 38 transition pieces and one transition piece which is specifically designed for the offshore substation

Bladt will also supply the offshore substation. (Credit: Pixabay/David Will)

Germany-based energy company, Innogy has selected Bladt Industries for the foundations design and the offshore substation for the 342MW Kaskasi offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

Under the contract, Bladt will be responsible for the supply of 39 monopiles, 38 transition pieces and one transition piece which is specifically designed for the offshore substation.

Work on the foundations is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of the year while the final foundation is scheduled to leave the Aalborg site in Denmark by third quarter of 2021.

Bladt Industries CEO Klaus Steen Mortensen said: “It is clearly an advantage for the project, that we have been able to provide guidance and inputs to ensure the most optimised fabrication design.

“This early involvement has been an productive process for both parties and I am convinced that it will pay off in the end.”

Bladt will also supply the offshore substation for the wind farm

Bladt will also supply the offshore substation under an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the wind farm.

The substation deal will be executed in close cooperation with its long-term partners Semco Maritime and ISC Engineering.

ISC Engineering will design the offshore substation while Semco Maritime will design and carry out the electrical installations of the 342MW OSS for the wind project.

Bladt Industries has scheduled to install offshore substation in the first half of 2022.

In June last year, Danish energy giant Ørsted has selected Bladt to deliver 135 transitional pieces for the 1.38GW Hornsea Two offshore wind farm to be constructed offshore of the UK, this year.