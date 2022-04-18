Cooperative framework for the development of the Ta Khoa Project in the Son La Province

MOU Signing Ceremony – Scott Williamson with Mr Dang Ngoc Hau, Vice Chairman Son La Provincial People’s Committee. (Credit: Blackstone Minerals Ltd)

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam’s Son La Province, to promote a cooperative framework for the development of the Ta Khoa Project (the MoU). The Company’s Ta Khoa Project comprises the Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) and Ta Khoa Refinery (TKR), both intended to be developed in the Son La Province in northern Vietnam.

The MoU recognises the Australian and Vietnamese Governments have committed to deepening two-way trade and investment projects in Vietnam, including in the energy and resources sector to support energy security of both countries. Highlights of the MoU include:

On 13 April 2022, H.E. Ms Robyn Mudie Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and the Son La Provincial People’s Committee performed a site visit of the TKNP

All parties recognised the significance of Blackstone’s development strategy to the prosperity of Vietnam and the local Son La Community

Blackstone committed to strong environmental, social and governance principles to underpin the development of the Ta Khoa Project, training and upskilling of local labour force and community investment to improve the livelihoods of people in the Son La Community

The Son La Province determined it would help to facilitate Blackstone’s investment in the province, including but not limited to support to obtain exploration, mining, and other relevant permits for the Ta Khoa Project.

Scott Williamson, Blackstone’s Managing Director, said:

“Blackstone’s relationships with local stakeholders continues to grow from strength to strength. I was delighted to present, at our mine site in Son La, the global significance of the Ta Khoa Project. Blackstone’s ambition is to work respectfully and collaboratively with the people of Vietnam to generate significant socio-economic benefits for the communities in which we operate. Vietnam, and the Son La Province, is blessed with mineral potential, excellent infrastructure, loyal people and has all the key ingredients to be at the forefront of the movement towards electrification of transportation.”

Source: Company Press Release