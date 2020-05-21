The Tai Po STW upgrade aims to increase the capacity of sewage treatment, biosolids management, energy recovery and sewage discharge disposal

Black & Veatch to upgrade Tai Po Sewage Treatment Works. (Credit: Pixabay/Thomas Hoang)

US-based engineering firm, Black & Veatch has been selected by Hong Kong’s Drainage Services Department (DSD) to extend infrastructure lifecycle for Tai Po Sewage Treatment Works.

The firm will conduct a three-year investigation to upgrade the Tai Po Sewage Treatment Works (STW).

The Tai Po STW upgrade aims to increase the capacity of sewage treatment, biosolids management, energy recovery and sewage discharge disposal to help the housing and economic needs of the Tai Po District.

It also intends to provide facilities to receive and digest sludge from the sewage treatment works in eastern New Territories for co-digestion with pre-treated food waste.

The upgraded STW will have a compact design

With a compact design, the upgraded STW is expected to house the new regional sludge treatment facilities as well as the future expansion.

Black & Veatch Asia North managing director Andy Kwok said: “Black & Veatch is committed to support our clients, like DSD, through infrastructure lifecycle opportunities.

“Black & Veatch specializes in the design of integrated wastewater treatment and resource recovery facilities.

“These facilities effectively achieve environmental protection goals through sustainable treatment, optimum biosolids use and economic value.

“Our professionals have worked on many advanced STW projects worldwide which required innovative approaches to overcome constraints that are similar to those in Tai Po STW.”

Under the contract, Black & Veatch will be responsible to provide review, site investigation, impact assessments and preliminary design to upgrade the Tai Po STW.

Tai Po STW is the second largest secondary sewage treatment works in Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong, Black & Veatch was involved in the investigation, design and construction (ID&C) of Sha Tau Kok STW expansion project from 1,660 to 10,000 m³/day to meet future demand.

The company is a major player in the design, construction, testing, start up, commissioning, and operation of advanced sewage treatment facilities.