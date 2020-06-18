Under the 7-year contract, Suez will be responsible for the upgrade of the water and wastewater networks in the Uzbek's capital

The contract will involve the implementation of latest solutions for smart water management. Credit: Pixabay/rony michaud)

French environmental services provider SUEZ has secured a €142m ($160.4m) contract to modernize and improve water services for the capital city of Uzbekistan.

The company will work with the Municipality of Tashkent, the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services to implement the Tashkent Water Transformation Plan (TWTP).

Under the 7-year contract, Suez will be responsible for the upgrade of the water and wastewater networks and improve the management of its water company Tashkent Shahar SuvTaminoti (TSST).

The scope of work will also include the implementation of latest solutions for smart water management and a transfer of know-how to TSST.

Water losses will be reduced by using advanced techniques for leak detection and repair

SUEZ Asia, Australia and India (APAC) and Africa, Middle East, Central Asia (AMECA) senior executive vice president Ana Giros said: “This contract is the beginning of a long-term collaboration based on sharing expertise and knowledge.

“We are delighted to support the city of Tashkent to improve water services for its inhabitants and contribute to local economic development.

“With this contract, SUEZ illustrates its ability to create tailor-made solutions, be it from a technical, contractual or financial perspective to meet our customers’ ambitions.

“We are mobilized to make this transformation plan a success, a flagship project to showcase in the whole Central Asian region and to boost SUEZ’s international development.”

The firm said that the TWTP aims to improve the daily management of water demand and supply by implementing smart and digital management tools that are connected to a real-time control monitoring system.

By implementing diagnosis instruments and the use of advanced techniques for leak detection and repairs, the plan aims to reduce water losses.

In December last year, Suez secured two contracts worth a total value of €10.8m ($11.9m) in Singapore and Malaysia to manage water resources.