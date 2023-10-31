The MGD Project is the first new offshore gas development in Romania in over 30 years

Black Sea Oil & Gas completes first planned turnaround of MGD project facilities. (Credit: Black Sea Oil & Gas)

Black Sea Oil & Gas SA (BSOG) and its Midia Gas Development (MGD) partners, Petro Ventures Resources and Gas Plus Dacia, announce the successful completion of the first planned turnaround of the MGD Project facilities. Gas production from Midia fields was brought back at plateau on stream on 26th October 2023.

After 16 months of gas production with an outstanding 100% delivery to our gas buyer achieved (with very low CO2 emissions of 0.8 kg/boe), the MGD Project facilities, namely the onshore Gas Treatment Plant (GTP) and the Ana Wellhead platform located 110 km off the Romanian coast, went through a three day period of inspections, cleaning and maintainance of major equipment to ensure another 100% gas delivery achieved up to the next turnaround in 12 months.

At the same time, a number of site modifications at several locations were performed to improve the robustness and reliability of the MGD Production assets.

The turnaround works took place in the last week of October, during which time the gas production from the Ana and Doina reservoirs had been stopped. BSOG mobilized all its onshore resources at the GTP site near Vadu (around 150 people/day working on 24hrs basis) and offshore at Ana Wellhead platform (25 people) to ensure a safe and efficient operation,

Mark Beacom, BSOG CEO, commented: “Congratulations to all the staff involved for an efficient and effective turnaround while, most importantly, maintaining MGD’s unblemished zero LTIs record right from day 1 of construction.”

The MGD Project is the first new offshore gas development in Romania in over 30 years. The current production is of just over 1 BCM per year, accounting for 12% of Romania’s gas needs.

Source: Company Press Release