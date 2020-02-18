Bilfinger will deliver 56km of specialised piping system to support the operations of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant

Construction underway at Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in UK. (Credit: Bilfinger UK)

Electricite de France (EDF) Energy has awarded the balance of plant contract,worth €68m, to engineering firm Bilfinger for the 3,260MW Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in the South West England, UK.

The £19.6bn ($25bn) Hinkley Point C, which is currently under construction in Somerset, is the first new nuclear power facility being built in the country since 1995.

Piping system to support Hinkley Point C nuclear plant operations

Under the contract, Bilfinger will be responsible for the design, supplier management, fabrication and installation of 56km of specialised pipework to support the operations of the nuclear power plant.

The piping systems will comprise partly of steel and partly of glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipework.

Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades said: “The award of this major contract by EDF marks a key milestone in our work on the Hinkley Point C project.

“By combining the strengths and experience of multiple entities in our Group, we are able to provide EDF with all the required services from a single source.”

Bilfinger UK, Bilfinger Engineering & Technologies in Germany and Bilfinger Peters Engineering in France are responsible for delivery of the project.

The contract, which is planned to be completed by 2025, is expected to create 35 new jobs in the UK.

Hinkley Point C MEH programme director Simon Parsons said: “This contract will further boost the UK’s industrial skills and expertise in hi-tech manufacturing and is part of a sustained effort to boost British jobs and skills though the power station’s construction.

“Development of a near identical power station at Sizewell C will further benefit our extensive and experienced British supply chain.”

The Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will feature two European pressurised reactors (EPR), each with a generation capacity of 1,630MW.

Last year, Wood was selected to provide engineering and technical services for the Hinkley Point C project.

The firm will be responsible for providing full life cycle services to improve project delivery and commercial performance to EDF.