Wood will provide engineering and technical services for the UK’s first new nuclear power station for more than 20 years, the Hinkley Point C

Image: Construction underway at Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in UK. Photo: courtesy of John Wood Group PLC.

Wood has been awarded contract to provide engineering and technical services for the 3,260MW Hinkley Point C new build nuclear power station project which is under construction in Somerset, South West England, UK.

Effective immediately, the Hinkley Technical Support Alliance (HTSA) agreement with station developer EDF Energy is for five-year period and an optional five-year extension.

Under the contract, Wood will be responsible for providing full life cycle services to improve project delivery and commercial performance to EDF.

Said to be UK’s first new nuclear power station for more than 20 years, the £19.6bn Hinkley Point C power plants is being built adjacent to the existing Hinkley Point A and B nuclear power plants.

Wood Specialist Technical Solutions business CEO Bob MacDonald said: “We are looking forward to providing additional support to EDF Energy on a project which is vital to the UK’s energy security and the transition to a lower carbon energy mix.

“This positions us as a key strategic partner at Hinkley Point C, maintaining our track record of playing a key role in every UK nuclear new build project since the inception of the industry.”

Wood said that the HTSA agreement will cover technical and engineering services across all elements of the project, as well as improve the project’s technical supply chain delivery.

For the Hinkley Point C project, Wood has already been selected to provide construction design management advisory services, safety case and engineering support, and equipment qualification services in several key areas.

Wood has also been selected for independent verification of ultrasound inspections on safety critical components for the project.

As part of the construction design management advisor service contract awarded in April 2019, Wood will be responsible to help mitigate design risks and prepare for site implementation, achieving safety through design, better value for money and greater efficiency.