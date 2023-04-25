The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG

Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces the recent completion of a ground magnetic survey at its 100% owned Auquis Project (“Auquis” or the “Project”) which has identified significant anomalies (Figures 1 and 2) adjacent to and underlying mapped zones of porphyry and skarn mineralization where surface sampling has given assays up to 2.8% Cu and 9.3% Zn.

Keith Henderson, President & CEO stated, “We are very pleased with progress at Auquis where our exploration so far is showing all the signs of hosting a large and robust hydrothermal porphyry and skarn system. Results of the magnetic survey will be combined with ongoing mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys to better define mineralized zones and define drill targets.”

Rose Zone — a strong magnetic anomaly was identified adjacent to the Rose zone porphyry target. The high magnetic response corresponds with anomalous copper mineralization previously sampled at surface, where 256 rock chip samples returned up to 5.8% copper and 236ppm molybdenum, with a mean value of 0.1% copper and 4.9ppm molybdenum.

Blanco Zone — a large and intense magnetic anomaly appears to coincide with the skarn alteration zone mapped at surface in limestones, where a grab sample returned 1.4% lead, 0.7% zinc, 0.08% copper, and 17 ppb gold. The anomaly is interpreted to represent a potentially large skarn system at depth.

Tinto Zone — surface mineralization at the Tinto zone correlates with a zone of high contrast between very high and very low magnetic susceptibility.

Next Steps

Additional surface exploration is planned to further define alteration and mineralization trends at all targets areas. Additional geochemical and geophysical (IP) surveys will be used to increase geochemical resolution at mineralized zones, as well as to screen peripheral magnetic anomalies for which there is no geochemical data as yet.

Source: Company Press Release