Completion of the Beyondie SOP Project is at 52% as at the end of July

Construction of the SOP Processing Plant has commenced. (Credit: Kalium Lakes Limited)

Kalium Lakes Limited (Kalium Lakes) (ASX:KLL) is pleased to announce that the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash Project (BSOPP) is now 52% complete and tracking ahead of its updated schedule. During July construction started on the SOP Processing Plant with the mobilisation of DRA to commence civil and concrete works and installation of underground services.

Following completion of the recent capital raise, construction works recommenced in several project areas, with numbers peaking at more than 100 people on site during the month of July and forecast to exceed 200 people, on average, in the coming months. Measures have been put in place to manage the risks and impact of restrictions associated with COVID-19, allowing works to continue in accordance with the updated schedule. Delivery of equipment has commenced and forecast delivery of all long lead equipment is also on schedule.

Chief Executive Officer, Rudolph van Niekerk, commented: “This is a major milestone for the Beyondie SOP Project and it is pleasing to see everything we have worked so hard to achieve during the past four years becoming a reality.

“Having been involved in the Project from inception as one of the founders, I am really excited about taking on the role of CEO and leading the Project through to completion and into operations. Changes introduced over the past few months leave Kalium Lakes with a very strong owners’ team to manage the BSOPP and good contractual mechanisms, including performance guarantees and penalties, to align contractors with the objective of successfully completing the Project on time and on budget, based on our revised forecasts.

“Our team remains focussed on delivering a complete, comprehensive project that will not only meet construction targets, but also meet expectations for production ramp-up and achieve the forecast production numbers. Planning has commenced for the commissioning of the processing facilities, along with implementation of operational readiness, placing Kalium Lakes in a prime position to commence production next year,” he said.

Lining work for all the primary ponds that will crystallise potassium feed salts is now complete, with approximately 114 hectares of the total ~400 hectares of evaporation ponds lined and operational at the end of July 2020.

Work continued on the Non-Process Infrastructure including 60 additional rooms for construction accommodation, two 110,000 litre diesel storage tanks, warehousing facilities, vehicle wash down and mobile equipment workshops. Brine extraction and delivery infrastructure for Sunshine Lake also progressed, with all brine HDPE piping installed pending final connections to bore and trench pump stations which is planned to occur during August.

Source: Company Press Release