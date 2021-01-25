Black Rock facility will produce enough green energy to power 34,000 homes

Black Rock wind farm will feature 23 Siemens-Gamesa turbines. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Bechtel-Reed & Reed joint venture has secured a contract from Clearway Energy Group to build the 115MW Black Rock wind farm in the US.

Featuring a total of 23 Siemens-Gamesa SG 5.0-145 wind turbines on 107.5-meter tall towers, the wind farm will be located in Grant County and Mineral counties, Virginia.

Upon completion, the Black Rock facility will produce enough green energy to power 34,000 homes. The electricity generated by the wind farm is expected to represent a nearly 15% increase in the state’s wind power.

Clearway Energy Group construction vice president Chris Fox said: “We’re excited to partner with Bechtel and Reed & Reed and look forward to potential that their combined resources can bring to this critical project.

“This represents Clearway’s second renewable project in West Virginia, and provides a great opportunity for us to add construction jobs and permanent positions to our existing workforce in the state.

“Black Rock represents an important and growing sector of West Virginia’s economy and we are proud to help drive that growth.”

Under the contract, the Bechtel-Reed & Reed team will be responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction of the farm.

During the construction phase, the wind farm is expected to create around 200 jobs and several permanent jobs, upon entering into operations.

Scheduled to come online in late 2021, the wind farm is expected to offset 298,500 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In December last year, Clearway Energy Group has commenced operations of 160MW Rattlesnake Flat wind farm in central Adams County, Washington, the US.

Featuring 57 wind turbines, the wind farm is expected to generate power enough to supply to 38,000 homes every year.