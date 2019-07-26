BayWa will service the wind farms from its UK offices and will monitor them from its control centre in Munich

Image: BayWa selected to maintain three UK wind farms. Photo: Courtesy of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH.

German conglomerate BayWa has secured technical and commercial asset management rights for three UK wind farms with a total capacity of 102MW, from asset manager MEAG.

MEAG, which manages nearly €268bn (£240bn) global assets for Munich Re and ERGO, has a strong focus on investing in infrastructure projects such as renewable energy.

The agreement marks the second series of renewable energy projects that BayWa will manage for MEAG in the UK. The German company has already undertaken the responsibility of operating and maintaining four UK solar farms totalling 55MW for MEAG.

BayWa operation service limited managing director Oliver Niedhöfer said: “Adding these wind farms to our portfolio comes at an exciting time for our service business as we continue to expand across the UK.

“Today, we have over 1.9 GW of solar and wind power already under management within the UK and Ireland, with a further c. 500 MW in our development and construction pipeline.

“We’re very pleased to be able to grow our portfolio with MEAG and to have the opportunity to support their business and sustainability goals. We always strive to provide a complete and unmatched service in terms of quality and professionalism and winning this additional contract is testament to that.”

The three wind farms include the 65MW Scout Moor, the 16MW Bagmoor wind farm, both in Lincolnshire, England and the 21.25MW Tir Mostyn in Denbighshire, Wales.

BayWa will take control of the sites in August

BayWa stated that it will take control of the sites next month and will service the wind farms from its UK offices and will be monitored from its control centre in Munich.

MEAG managing director Holger Kerzel said: “MEAG is investing on behalf of Munich Re Group’s infrastructure investment program aiming at sustainable investments with an optimized risk-return profile.

“The UK is an important market for us and having these wind farm projects in the safe hands of BayWa r.e., is a great reassurance for us.”

Last month, BayWa signed a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa to provide maintenance services for 230 onshore wind turbines with a total of about 600MW.