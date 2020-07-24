Crown Estate Scotland recently launched ScotWind Leasing, which is the first round of seabed leasing for offshore wind in Scottish waters in over a decade.

German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has join forces with Ideol and Belgian renewable energy producer Elicio to submit a bid for the ScotWind wind tender.

The three companies have entered into an exclusive agreement to prepare a joint bid for the ScotWind tender, which was recently launched by Crown Estate Scotland.

In June 2020, Crown Estate Scotland launched ScotWind Leasing, which is the first round of seabed leasing for offshore wind in Scottish waters in over a decade.

The Scottish Government targets to generate 50% of Scotland’s overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

It has also set an ambitious target of net zero emissions by 2045.

With a strong presence in Scotland, BayWa r.e. has 890MW of onshore wind projects under management.

To strengthen the the existing consortium established between Ideol and Elicio, the company will provide its project development and asset management skills, as well as presence in Scotland.

Elicio will bring its offshore wind development to the consortium

Ideol CEO Paul de la Guérivière said: “With this consortium, we bring together a unique array of corporate and individual capability; we believe that our respective track-records and experience of project delivery in offshore wind, wind project development in Scotland and locally constructible floating wind expertise render our joint efforts particularly credible and we are confident we can demonstrate clear and significant positive local economic impacts.”

For the consortium, Ideol is expected to bring a fully integrated team of more than 50 experts and an experience related to two full-scale floating wind turbines operating in France and Japan since 2018.

Elicio will bring its offshore wind development, construction and asset management experience to the consortium. The company is also an operator of over 32 onshore wind farms in Europe.

Previously, the company collaborated with Ideol to co-develop floating wind projects in Scottish waters.

Elicio CEO Alain Janssens said: “The combined and very complementary know-how of our three major companies will undoubtedly contribute to a competitive and risk-managed delivery of projects with a uniquely high local footprint.”