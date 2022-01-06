Slated to be operational in August this year, the new 154,000ft2 facility will have a capacity to process 30,000 metric tonnes of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap per annum

Battery Resourcers is set to open lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Covington. (Credit: BATTERY RESOURCERS)

Lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials company Battery Resourcers has unveiled plans to open a commercial-scale and lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Covington, Georgia, US.

With an investment of $43m, the new facility is being built at 9172 Industrial Drive in Covington that is near to various EV manufacturing hubs and lithium-ion gigafactories.

Slated to be operational in August this year, the new 154,000ft2 facility is expected to become one of the largest battery recycling facilities in North America.

The facility will hold the potential to process 30,000 metric tonnes of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap per annum, thereby helping to return battery grade lithium, cobalt and nickel back into the battery supply chain.

Battery Resourcers CEO and director Michael O’Kronley said: “Automotive OEMs are sitting on mountains of discarded batteries and scrap, and right now they have very few options for responsible and cost-effective disposal.

“With this convenient US location and our next-generation technology, we are providing a sustainable solution to help minimise the need for mining while returning valuable, battery-grade materials back into the lithium-ion supply chain.”

Battery Resourcers stated that the opening of the Covington facility marks the first phase of its strategic expansion.

It added that plans are already underway to open an additional facility for precursor and cathode-active material production in 2023 using the firm’s patented Hydro-to Cathode technology.

The Hydro-to Cathode recycling process is 93% cleaner at a 59% lower cost compared to mining and production of new materials, said the company.

With an aim of processing around 150,000 metric tonnes of lithium-ion material across the globe per annum, Battery Resourcers aims to open additional facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.