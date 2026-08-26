Two CIS-supported projects totalling 250MW have already signed agreements. Credit: Lukas Gojda/Shutterstock.com.

The Australian Government has opened a new tender to secure 1.8GW of renewable energy generation in Western Australia (WA) through the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS).

The initiative aims to further support WA’s transition to renewable energy sources and maintain electricity reliability.

Projects applying for this round, known as CIS Tender 11, will be required for the first time to participate in the federal government’s Developer Rating Scheme (DRS).

The DRS is managed independently by Equifax and is intended to provide greater transparency for landholders and communities regarding the track record and practices of renewable energy developers and transmission companies.

Participants must have begun the DRS assessment process to be eligible for this tender. The portal opened for registrations on 25 August, with bids invited from 27 August.

Accredited companies meeting the DRS standards across seven criteria are listed publicly and receive a community engagement rating.

According to the Australian Government, CIS Tender 11 aims to bring enough renewable capacity online to supply approximately one million households in WA.

The round will also place emphasis on project readiness, deliverability and the ability of developers to secure financing.

As in previous tenders, successful projects must participate in WA’s Reserve Capacity Mechanism.

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, said: “Western Australia needs more power as its economy and population grow, and this tender will bring forward another 1.8GW of new generation to help deliver it.

“We are also lifting the bar for developers – if you want Commonwealth backing through this tender, you need to show you are serious about working properly with communities and landholders.

“Across Australia, the Capacity Investment Scheme is already supporting more than 100 projects, demonstrating the scale and pace of investment being driven by the government’s plan for cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy.”

Previous CIS rounds in WA have resulted in the approval of ten projects comprising 482MW of storage and 1.9GW of renewable generation.

Two CIS-supported projects, totalling 250MW and capable of powering more than 100,000 households, have already signed agreements and begun construction.

Separately, the Government of Victoria has opened a request for proposal process for its first 2GW of offshore wind, with contracts expected to be finalised in 2028. It aims to deliver electricity to approximately 1.5 million households.

These projects are intended to help Victoria reach its offshore wind capacity target of 9GW, with contracts planned for inclusion in the national Electricity Services Entry Mechanism.