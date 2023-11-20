The community-driven project is expected to generate adequate clean electricity to power more than 700,000 households in New York state and support the retirement and replacement of the 60-year-old unit at Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City

Attentive Energy One will build 1.4GW offshore wind farm. (Credit: Jesse De Meulenaere on Unsplash)

Attentive Energy One, a joint venture between TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power, and Corio Generation, has been selected for the New York state’s third offshore wind solicitation round.

The company has been selected by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the state Governor Kathy Hochul.

In the solicitation round, Attentive Energy One will negotiate an offtake agreement with NYSERDA for the 1.4GW wind farm to be built 50 miles off the New York coast.

Once operational, the offshore wind project will be able to generate adequate green electricity to power more than 700,000 households in New York state.

It will support the retirement and replacement of the 60-year-old unit at Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City, the country’s first major fossil fuel generator repowering.

In addition, the 1.4GW offshore wind project is expected to reduce more than one million tons per annum of carbon emissions, equivalent to eliminating 13% of cars from New York streets.

Attentive Energy managing director Damian Bednarz said: “Attentive Energy One is a community-driven project that will spur billions of dollars in economic activity, support a just transition for union workers and reduce emissions in a historically disadvantaged community.

“Following years of local engagement across the City and State, our team looks forward to delivering a project that reflects New York, our values and our common goals of economic development and addressing climate change.

“We are grateful to Governor Hochul, NYSERDA, and our community partners for their confidence and as we move this project forward, we will do everything possible to meet the mission ahead.”

Attentive Energy One said the project would deliver $25.6bn in direct and indirect economic benefits to New York State, including more than 2,600 new unique jobs.

In the first 25 years of operation, the project would save ratepayers money on their utility bills totalling around $10bn, including $500m in savings for low-income New Yorkers.

Upon executing an agreement with NYSERDA, Attentive Energy One will launch a $300m Lasting Legacy investment programme focusing on community, fishery, and environmental projects across the state.

The fund includes $78m in targeted community investments that focus on deprived communities and support the development of local workforce talent and businesses.

It is committed to providing $15m for the NYS Supply Chain Development Partnership and at least $30m to conserve, monitor, and research marine wildlife.

Furthermore, Attentive Energy One has already collected the required project and site information and is preparing to submit the necessary permit applications.

NYSERDA president and CEO Doreen Harris said: “New York State’s largest-ever renewable energy awards’ announcement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to achieving an equitable and vibrant clean energy future.

“We look forward to working with the Attentive Energy One team to bring the project online to reduce emissions and deliver zero-emission energy to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.”