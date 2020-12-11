Expected to be completed by 2027, it could help reduce 16% of New Jersey’s carbon dioxide emissions

EDF and Shell JV submit bid for offshore wind project in US. (Credit: Pixabay/Julia Schwab.)

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US, has submitted a proposal to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to build up to 2.3GW offshore wind farm.

As part of its second solicitation, the state seeks to award between 1.2GW and 2.4GW of offshore wind energy projects.

As per Atlantic Shores, the offshore wind project could be completed by 2027 and if awarded, to could yield up to 16% reduction in New Jersey’s CO2 emissions.

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to power nearly one million homes with renewable energy.

The EDF and Shell-owned Atlantic Shores has also entered into several key partnerships as part of its bid to develop workforce and education for offshore wind in the state.

This step is expected to prepare local workers for the hundreds of jobs which could be created in the future, if its project is selected.

It entered into partnerships with Rutgers University, Rowan College, and the Barnegat Bay Partnership and workforce training with several manufacturers and suppliers.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind development director Jennifer Daniels said: “As the holder of one of the largest offshore wind leases in the United States, Atlantic Shores has an incredible opportunity to help meet New Jersey’s demand for clean, affordable energy within our 180,000 acres.

“Our project, backed by the technical, operational, and development expertise of our team and the financial backing of global energy parent companies, is well positioned to serve New Jersey ratepayers best.

“Offshore wind can propel a dynamic and fast-growing new economy on the East Coast, and we are committed to helping build it first in New Jersey. We are confident that if the project is selected, Atlantic Shores will help New Jersey to deliver on its vision of a clean energy future.”

If Atlantic Shores’ bid is selected, it intends to use the state’s New Jersey Wind Port to stage and marshall as the port will be built in the next several years.

It also plans to make several investments during the construction and operation phases to create hundreds of jobs for New Jersey residents and further expand supply chain in the state.