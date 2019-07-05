Argosy Minerals has commenced lithium carbonate production operations at its industrial scale pilot plant, part of the Rincon Lithium Project - located in the “Lithium Triangle” in Salta Province, Argentina.

Image: Rincon Lithium Project – Industrial Scale Pilot Plant Production Operations. Photo courtesy of Argosy Minerals Limited.

The production operations comprise the continuous processing of concentrated lithium brine, sourced from the operational evaporation ponds at the Project area, within theindustrial scale pilot plant using the Company’s proprietary and exclusive chemical process to produce 99.5% lithium carbonate product.

The company will produce and store the Li2CO3 product until ready for shipment, then arrange the transport of product parcels for sale under the Sales Agreement executed in March 2019.

Argosy Managing Director, Jerko Zuvela said “Yesterday was a memorable and significant achievement for the Company – becoming a small-scale lithium carbonate production company in South America.

“I can’t understate the enormous contributions and expertise of all our staff to reach this milestone in such a short timeframe. We are at a distinct advantage to our peers – having successfully proven our chemical processing capability in producing 99.5% lithium carbonate product and secured a reputable international customer to purchase our product.

We are excited to continue progressing with our fast-track development strategy toward commercial scale production.”

The Company continues working towards the 2,000tpa modular operation as the next step in the scale-up development of the Project. In addition to expecting regulatory approvals for this stage of work in due course following recent meetings, Company executives will be attending strategic meetings in Japan this month to further advance interest from such strategic parties for product off-take and the potential modular scale and/or full commercial project development with associated capex funding/investment.

Source: Company Press Release