ArcLight has overseen 48,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure. Credit: 2000studio/Shutterstock.com.

ArcLight Capital Partners has committed $1bn from its funds to create Anchor Point Transmission, a new independent company aimed at supporting the US power grid.

The move comes as increasing electrification, manufacturing and demand for AI computing drive the need for significant investment in high-voltage transmission infrastructure.

Anchor Point will seek partnerships with utilities to enable and accelerate the development of new transmission assets across the country.

ArcLight has named Justin Campbell as president and Michael Deggendorf as executive chairman of the company, along with a management team experienced in transmission leadership, operations and development.

Established in 2001, ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated more than 70GW of energy assets and overseen 48,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure.

The company’s portfolio represents more than $90bn in enterprise value and currently includes a private power generation portfolio and thermal development pipeline in North America.

ArcLight managing partner Angelo Acconcia said: “Between ArcLight’s in-house operating, technical and commercial resources, our large-scale operating and development platforms in Advanced Power and AlphaGen, and Anchor Point’s capabilities and resources in transmission, we believe we are well positioned to help address the critical need for new infrastructure and be a value-added partner to utilities to help enable their growth and success.”

Anchor Point’s leadership team has participated in developing or originating transmission projects worth more than $4bn and building upwards of 1,500 miles of transmission lines across different US power markets and regulatory jurisdictions.

Campbell said: “Utilities face a record need for transmission investment while managing affordability, reliability and increasingly complex planning needs.

“Anchor Point was built to be a flexible, value-added long-term partner, bringing development, deep planning and regulatory expertise, and disciplined execution to help utilities meet their customers’ evolving needs.”

Campbell has held leadership roles at Tallgrass Energy, GridLiance and Edison Transmission, bringing nearly two decades of industry experience, while Deggendorf has served in senior positions at AEP, Transource Energy, Great Plains Energy and Grid Assurance.

In March 2026, ArcLight agreed to acquire InfraBridge’s 50% interest in Invenergy AMPCI Thermal Power, a North American power generation portfolio with a capacity of 5.4GW.