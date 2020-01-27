The new boiler will be a part of the new biomass power plant that will be built in Omaezaki in Shizuoka Prefecture, Honshu Island

ANDRITZ PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler. (Credit: ANDRITZ)

International technology group ANDRITZ has been awarded a contract to deliver circulating fluidized bed boiler for biomass power plant in Japan.

Andritz will supply a PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler along with a flue gas cleaning system for the new biomass power project to be developed in Omaezaki.

A joint venture between Japanese engineering company, Toyo Engineering and Nippon Steel Engineering has awarded the contract.

Scheduled to begin operations in mid-2023, the new boiler will be a part of the new biomass power plant that will be built in Omaezaki in Shizuoka Prefecture, Honshu Island, which is approximately 200km southwest of Tokyo, Japan, for the Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant.

The PowerFluid boiler will feature low emissions, high efficiency and availability, along with high fuel flexibility.

The technology group said that the boiler will become an essential part of a high-efficiency biomass power plant for supplying green energy to the national grid.

The biomass power plant, which will use wood pellets and palm kernel shells as main fuels, will have a capacity to generate approximately 75MWel of power.

Contract is seventh order for ANDRITZ PowerFluid in two and a half years

The new contract is the seventh order in two and a half years for supply of an ANDRITZ PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler to the Japanese market.

ANDRITZ is one of the major global suppliers of power boiler technologies and systems to generate steam and electricity from renewable and fossil fuels.

In 2018, Andritz had secured an order from Toyo Engineering (TOYO), to supply a PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed boiler for the new biomass power plant to be built in Kamisu, Japan.

The technology group has agreed to deliver a PowerFluid boiler equipped with flue gas cleaning system for Obayashi Kamisu Biomass Power Generation Corporation’s plant.

In 2017, the company secured an order from Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (MES) to deliver a PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler with flue gas cleaning system for a new biomass power plant to be built in Ichihara in the Chiba Prefecture, which is around 30 km to the east of Tokyo.