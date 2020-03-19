The investment is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure

American Water invests $7.75m to improve aging water infrastructure in New Jersey. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water has announced that it is investing a total of $7.75m to replace its aging water infrastructure in Bernards and Lakewood in the state.

Of the total investment, American Water is investing $3.5m to replace about 8,220ft of aging 8-inch water main in Bernards.

Scheduled to begin works in the next week, the project includes replacing of six fire hydrants as well as 53 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

The aging water lines which were installed in 1940s will be upgraded with new 12-inch and 16-inch ductile iron main along the Lyons road that is from Goltra Drive to Lyons Place and Mt. Airy road which is from Meeker Road to Stacey Lane.

Vollers Excavating, New Jersey American Water’s local contractor is assigned to complete the work in nearly ten weeks.

The project in Lakewood will replace four fire hydrants and 205 utility owned service lines

In Lakewood, American Water is investing $4.25m and will replace 3,000ft of aging 8-inch sewer main and 13,100ft of aging water main.

Four fire hydrants and 205 utility owned service lines will also be replaced and three extra fire hydrants will be added along the pipeline route.

The firm will also upgrade the aging water and sewer lines, which were installed in 1930s, with new 8-inch PVC sewer main and ductile iron water main along several streets, including South Lake Drive, Central Avenue, Caranetta Drive, Freeman Road, and Bradshaw Road.

The works will be undertaken by American Water’s local contractors, Perna Finnigan and CRJ Contracting. The contractors are scheduled to begin the work on or about March 20 and expect to complete the work by the end of this May.

