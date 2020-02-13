Pioneer is a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) encompassing most of Placer County, California including the cities of Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln, and Rocklin and the Town of Loomis

ZG chosen for energy portfolio management services by Pioneer Community Energy. (Credit: Pixabay/enriquelopezgarre.)

Pioneer Community Energy announced their selection of ZGlobal Power Engineering & Energy Solutions as its Energy Portfolio Management Services provider.

Pioneer is a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) encompassing most of Placer County, California including the cities of Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln, and Rocklin and the Town of Loomis. Pioneer consists of approximately 1,125 GWh’s annual load, serving nearly 92,000 retail customer accounts.

State law passed in 2002, authorizing local governments within investor-owned service territories to establish their own programs to purchase electricity on behalf of their communities. This is commonly referred to as a CCA. Under this framework, the local government determines and purchases the energy resources, while the investor‐owned electric utility is still required to maintain the transmission and distribution system, including responding to outages. Pioneer was established to provide local decision-making authority over electricity supply, and to provide stable and competitive rates.

“After 35 years in the energy business, we are excited to see the markets finally evolve where local entities can choose their source of energy. We are grateful Pioneer selected ZGlobal to provide critical real time energy services,” said ZGlobal’s Founder and CEO, Ziad Alaywan, P.E.

ZGlobal is currently managing 10,366 GWh of CCA’s 2020 forecasted load or 21.4% of the CCA’s currently in operation with a diverse generation portfolio consisting of solar, wind, energy storage, hydro, geothermal, biomass, biofuel and fossil fuel resources totaling 1,917 MW – spanning, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. In addition, ZGlobal manages the energy consumption needs for 2,930 MW of load, which serves nearly seven million Californians in 58 cities and 8 counties.

